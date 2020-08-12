Kareena and Saif announce: We are expecting an addition to our family

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Did Kareena Kapoor just announce her second pregnancy? The actress and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, made an announcement on Wednesday mentioning a new addition to their family.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. –Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple have a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Interestingly, the announcement from the couple came on Wednesday, which happens to be the birthday of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s daughter from his first wedding with actress Amrita Singh.

