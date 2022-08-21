ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena dons producer’s hat, starts working on maiden film with Hansal Mehta

Unfazed by the box-office failure of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, where she played his character’s love interest, Kareena Kapoor has started work on her maiden production. She, however, has not revealed its name or other details.

The actress took to the story section of her Instagram and posted an image of a film’s script with ‘Shahid’ helmer Hansal Mehta’s name in the director’s credit.

The actress smartly concealed the title of the project by keeping a pen over it, though one can see the words ‘The’ and ‘Murder’.

A year ago, in August 2021, Kareena had announced on Instagram that she was getting into production in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Kareena had posted a picture of herself with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta, announcing that she would be donning the producer’s hat ‘soon’.

In addition, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller and a film with her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ producer in the pipeline.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is based on the Japanese book, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, in which she will be sharing screen with ‘Paatal Lok’ actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, who is fresh off the success of his streaming movie ‘Darlings’, in which he starred opposite Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

