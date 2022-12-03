Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Malaika Arora’s BFF, is asking the latter to let her guard down and take the plunge with her upcoming OTT show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

Malaika is set to make her foray in the digital space with the show which will feature unfiltered conversations. Her close friends and family members are praising and wishing luck to Malaika for her individuality and celebrating her confidence for being a part of a reality show.

Congratulating her on the show, Kareena said, “We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel.”

The actress further wishes Malaika saying, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because ‘No Guts, No Glory’.”

‘Moving In With Malaika’, produced by Banijay Asia, will start streaming from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

