An actor to watch out for, Vijay Varma has been constantly on the move from place to place for shooting the exciting projects in his line up.

Currently shooting in Darjeeling for his upcoming project with Sujoy Ghosh starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma is happy to escape the heat wave that has hit several parts of the country.

Speaking about his experience of shooting in the hill station, Vijay shares “Darjeeling is such a beautiful, beautiful place, with an old world charm, it’s a peaceful getaway. Kareena, Jaideep and I are having a blast shooting here, and honestly we are just lucky to be escaping the heat wave and enjoying the pleasant weather of this city and of course, their momos.”

“The fog really makes it tough to shoot or commute on some days but all in all it’s providing the perfect mood and set up for this thriller…it’s definitely an experience of a lifetime,” he further adds.

Recently, the actor also took to his social media to share images from Darjeeling with mesmerising scenic views from the hill station.

Besides the Sujoy Ghosh project, ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, Vijay Varma’s interesting line up also includes ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt, the web series ‘Dahaad’ alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena.

20220517-135603