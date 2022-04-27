ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan to kick off Netflix’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ in Darjeeling

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

A month ago, it was announced that Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making her OTT debut with Sujay Ghosh’s Netflix movie, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

The movie was said to be an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

Now it seems the makers are all set to kick off production for the movie in Darjeeling, India, starting next week.

Along with Kareena Kapoor Khan the movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and the three actors are reportedly going to be travelling to the hill station in the first week of May.

There are also reports that one part of the movie’s crew will be putting up a set in Mumbai’ Mehboob Studios for a schedule that will begin towards the end of May.

‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ has been produced by Northern Lights Films, 12th Street Entertainment in collaboration with Kross Pictures and Boundscript and it will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut on the digital platform.

Sujay Ghosh, the director, will be producing this movie along with Akshai Puri, Thomas Kim and Jay Shewakramani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest in a long line of A-list celebrities who have made their foray into the digital platform. Stars like Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn kicked off their OTT journey with original web series – ‘The Fame Game’ and ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ respectively. Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan is already an established actor in the web space with the popular series ‘Sacred Games’.

The makers are yet to officially announce the release date for ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Obituary: India’s Melody Queen, a beacon of inspiration, attains immortality

    ‘My dream-come-true moment’: Debattama Saha on shooting at Shrinathji temple

    Varun Dhawan wraps up penultimate schedule of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ with...

    Now Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline groove to ‘Arabic Kuthu’