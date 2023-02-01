ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena Kapoor parties hard with AP Dhillon on bestie Amrita’s birthday

To celebrate her best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a birthday bash at her own home, where the Bollywood diva was seen partying with Punjabi singer-rapper A.P. Dhillon.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a sneak-peek from the party. The actress sported a black tank top for the occasion with a large cross around her neck.

Amrita, too, was seen wearing a black ensemble. Her elder sister Malaika was seen in a black top with a pair of beige pants. She was joined by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A.P. Dhillon was seen in a white shirt.

A photo showed Malaika, Amrita and Kareena posing with A.P. Dhillon who tried to hide his mouth with his hand.

She captioned it: “AP Dhillon in the house.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan.

She will next be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Sujoy Ghosh, then her debut production, a thriller by Hansal Mehta and ‘The Crew’.

20230201-130202

