Kareena Kapoor made waves on social media when a picture of hers from her Europe vacation went viral and it sparked off pregnancy rumours.

She had to clarify and post on her social media that she was not pregnant. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor is active on Instagram and her posts and pictures go viral very often. In the midst of this old snippets of Kareena’s interviews have been doing the rounds on social media and in one of those Kareena is seen sharing how she was warned by so many from the industry against marrying Saif Ali Khan.

While talking to Zoom Digital, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that she was told my many folks from the industry that no one would want to work with a married woman in the lead. In the video, Kareena said, “I was told ‘don’t marry Saif. Your career is over. Nobody wants to work with married women.’ And my attitude was like, “That’s fine. If don’t want to work with me, don’t work with me. If I don’t get work, I’ll set at home and do something else.”

While this was Kareena simply being candid and indeed there is nothing wrong with her statement, many netizens have commented on her callous attitude. Some of the comments said, “actually she never needed to work because her family is rich”, while another comment read, “Old boring stories. She married when she was in 30s not 20s. Look at Alia at 29 married and expecting a child. Not like stars of 2000s or 90s when they reach 35, they think of marriage and motherhood.”

Kareena also found herself facing a huge social media backlash when she talked about people liking Taimur’s paparazzi photos.

She said, “People say, “oh I look at Taimur’s pictures and it makes me very happy really. I find it little weird also. Because I don’t look at other’s people’s kids and it doesn’t make me happy.”

Work wise, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, in which she plays the female lead opposite Aamir Khan. The movie releases in cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2022.