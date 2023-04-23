ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena Kapoor shares pic of son Jehangir serving her breakfast

NewsWire
0
1

It is a happy Sunday for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan as her younger son Jehangir served her breakfast.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a photo where only Jeh’s tiny hands are visible along with a plate of poha, coffee and coriander chutney. He is seen serving the chutney on her plate.

Kareena captioned it: “Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji) @rujuta.diwekar.”

Kareena welcomed Jehangir with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan in 2021. The couple have another son named Taimur, who was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘The Crew’. It stars her with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. The film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

20230423-123802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Guneet Sharma visits Maa Chintpurni Temple to seek blessings

    Yunan: Many artistes would kill to have Raftaar as their mentor

    Madhuri Dixit: Incredible experience stepping into shoes of producer

    How Amit Pahel prepared to play a terrorist in ‘Kathmandu Connection...