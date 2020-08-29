Kareena, Karisma post pics of Ganpati celebrations of Kapoors

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Saturday gathered together with the family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma posted snapshots of the fam-jam, which had the presence of the siblings’ parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, cousin Armaan Jain, Kareena’s four-year-old son Taimur, and Karisma’s children, Samiera and Kiaan.

In one of the images posted, Taimur, Samiera and kiaan offer prayers before the Ganpati idol.

“Ganpati Darshan#familytime,” Karisma captioned the post.

Sharing the post, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and wrote: “No time like family time.”

The family turned out in ethnic wear.

–IANS

sim/vnc