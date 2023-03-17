ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena reveals Jeh doesn’t eat until he hears ‘Naatu Naatu’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose streaming talk show ‘What Women Want’, released its fourth season on Friday, has revealed that her younger son Jehangir absolutely loves dancing to the Oscar winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and that he doesn’t eat unless the song is played for him.

The actress told IANS, “Jeh only eats his dinner when we play ‘Naatu Naatu’ and he wants the original version not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2 year old’s heart, it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song”.

With India bagging two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, it has brought a sense of pride for every Indian. Kareena feels proud to be a member of the fraternity that’s bringing accolades for the country on the international platform.

She said, “I’m very proud to see the audience watching more movies, be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films or documentaries. People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience”.

The fourth season of ‘What Women Want’ is available to stream on the YouTube channel of Mirchi Plus.

20230317-151004

