ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena shares Diwali pics, Jeh’s tantrums takes the cake

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, had an eventful Diwali this year with her family and her social media pictures cement the same.

Kareena took to her Instagram to share festive pictures of her family. Her two sons – Taimur and Jeh can be seen in the pictures along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, while everyone looks decked up in Indian ethnicwear, the couple’s second son Jeh can be seen throwing tantrums as he lies on the floor.

Captioning the pictures, Kareena wrote, “This is Us From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends.. Stay Blessed.”

The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous red outfit while the boys of her life were dressed in matching black kurta and white pyjama outfits.

The last picture featuring Jeh’s tantrum drew the most attention from the fans and the film fraternity. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Wishing u love light n luck …getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali.”

Kareena’s cousin Zahan Kapoor added, “The last image is just tooooo good.”

20221025-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lucknow shoot done for Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Khuda Hafiz 2’

    After ‘Vikram’, Kamal Haasan all set to produce his 51st film

    Mohit Raina gets married in hush-hush wedding

    Gordon Ramsay says he won’t retire