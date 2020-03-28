Kareena shares ‘in-house Picasso’ Taimur’s drawing

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the “in-house Picasso”.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an “ice cream”.

She captioned it: “The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries.”

Earlier this week, Taimur made a “special appearance” in a live interview where his father Saif Ali Khan was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium”, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

–IANS

dc/rs