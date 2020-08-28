‘Count the memories, not the calories’ is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new mantra

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared food for thought. She says it is important to count the memories and not the calories.

The actress used that quirky thought to caption a throwback picture she posted on Instagram. “Count the memories, not the calories #FoodForThought #Deep,” she wrote.

In the picture, the actress wears a blue and white striped shirt with a pair of denim and sunglasses. She is busy poring at the menu card of a hotel.

Kareena is currently expecting her second baby with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple have a son, Taimur.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” read a statement issued by Kareena and Saif a while back.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit, “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks.