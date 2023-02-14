ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kareena’s V-Day post is about self love: ‘Main apni favourite hoon’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture and talked about self love.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

For the caption, Kareena wrote the iconic dialogue from her film ‘Jab We Met’: “Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

On the work front, Sharmila is all set to make her digital debut with ‘Gulmohar’ with Manoj Bajpayee. Kareena will also be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ adaptation and ‘The Crew’.

