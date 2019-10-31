Karimnagar tense, protest with driver’s dead body continues

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Karimnagar town on Friday as opposition parties called for a shutdown while continuing protests with the dead body of a striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Police deployed forces near the residence of N. Babu. His relatives, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders of TSRTC employees continued their sit-in with the body for the second consecutive day — refusing to perform the last rites till the government held talks with the striking employees and resolve the crisis.

More than 48,000 TSRTC employees are on strike since October 5 to press for their demands including the demand for merger of TSRTC with the government.

Babu died of cardiac arrest at the public meeting organized by Joint Action Committee (JAC) of striking employees in Hyderabad on October 30.

JAC has called for ‘chalo Karimnagar’ on Friday to protest the government’s adamant attitude on their demands resulting in the deaths of workers.

Three employees have committed suicide while more than six have died of cardiac arrest. JAC and opposition parties alleged that the government has pushed the striking employees into depression by sacking them and by not paying them salary for September.

Opposition parties have called for shutdown in Karimnagar district on Friday. JAC urged the employees to stage protests at all depots.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for closure of educational institutions in support of the demands of RTC employees.

