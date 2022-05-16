Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as the White House Press Secretary.

She held her first press conference on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jean-Pierre, born in Martinique (a Caribbean island that is an overseas region of France) to Haitian parents, is the first African-American and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in that role.

“I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman. The first of all three of those to hold this position,” she told reporters at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Jean-Pierre previously was the Principal Deputy to Jen Psaki, who officially stepped down as the White House Press Secretary on Friday.

As an Assistant to the US President, the White House Press Secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration’s activities and agenda.

20220517-045200