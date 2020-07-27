Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi is a dream come true for Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna is overwhelmed to win season 10 of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, sharing how she broke several stereotypes to achieve her dreams in life.

“As I hold this trophy in my hand, I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream. It feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional Gujarati family it started with. She can’t do it. Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there. It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition. She has no Godfather, no connections,” she wrote.

“Yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have.. they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts.. the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief you see in the eyes of your mother.. your friends your loved ones.. your fans,” she added.