Karisma Kapoor not a fan of heavy jewellery

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor says she doesnt like to wear heavy jewellery.

“Every lady is fond of jewellery and we cannot deny that. As they say, diamonds are a girl’s best friends, so like everyone else even I like jewellery. But, I don’t like to wear heavy jewellery and I think delicate jewellery looks more elegant and pretty,” Karisma said.

“I feel every lady should own a beautiful diamond. I think what jewellery my mother (Babita) wore for her wedding has been passed on to me and these are the kind of treasures that you really cherish in your life,” she added.

Karisma was interacting with the media at the launch of festive jewellery collection by Om Jewellers in collaboration with Forevermark Diamonds here on Thursday.

On the work front, Karisma is going to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series titled “Mentalhood”.

–IANS

iv/nn/mag/