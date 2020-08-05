Canindia News

Karisma Kapoor spreads smiles amidst Mumbai gloom

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE021

Actress Karisma Kapoor is shunning the gloominess by spreading some positivity on social media.

“Gloomy day but let’s smile #positivity,” she posted on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of herself in a baby pink shirt, which has a rainbow printed over it.

On Wednesday, for the second consecutive day, heavy rains continued to disrupt life in Mumbai, even as high alert was issued. Karisma’s post was aimed at spreading some sunshine amid the cloudy weather.

Recently, Karisma shared that she is missing waiting on a flight. Karisma took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a flight and pouting.

“I almost miss waiting on a flight #travelgram,” wrote Karisma.

