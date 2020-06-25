Karisma Kapoor’s b’day: Sister Kareena shares their childhood videos

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor, who turned a year older on Thursday, has received a throwback birthday wish from sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a video that comprises of pictures and clips of their childhood days.

In one of the clips, we can also see little Karisma helping Kareena to drink from a glass. Kareena’s birthday video also has images of her popular films and candid moments with her family.

At the end of the video, we can also see a lot of pictures of Karisma with her nephew, Taimur, son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Along with it, Kareena wrote: “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend…To the ultimate Diva… Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor!May our morning phone chats last forever.”

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in the 1991 release “Prem Qaidi”. She shot to stardom in the nineties with a series of hits with Govinda and director David Dhawan including “Raja Babu”, “Coolie No. 1”, “Hero No. 1”, “Saajan Chale Sasural” and “Haseena Maan Jayegi”. Her other notable films include “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Raja Hindustani”, “Biwi No. 1” and “Zubeidaa”. She was given a National Award as Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1997 release, “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

Karisma was recently seen in the OTT show “Mentalhood”.

