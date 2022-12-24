ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karisma recreates iconic 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' song with Bharti Singh

Karisma Kapoor recreated the iconic song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Waala’ originally picturised on her mother and veteran actress Babita along with yesteryear’s Bollywood star Biswajit from the 1968 film ‘Kismat’.

The track was special in many aspects including Biswajit becoming the first hero of that era who dressed as a woman for the song. The hit number was sung by Shamshad Begum and Asha Bhosle.

Karisma is known for giving several hits including ‘Jigar’, ‘Anari’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Jeet’, among others. She became a star with her roles in movies such as ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Dil To Paagal Hai’. Karisma won the best actress award for ‘Fiza’.

The 48-year-old actress appeared on the singing reality show and enjoyed listening to the performances by the Top 10 young talents including Aarohi, Atharva, Dnyaneshwari, Palakshi, Harsh, Rafa, Prajyot, Devika, Atanu, and Jetshen on the tracks from the 60s era.

Wearing an amazing threadwork and stone-studded baby pink dress with a dupatta, Karisma looked stunning. She recreated the signature steps of the song with host Bharti Singh holding the original prop of the song – hankerchief – in their hands.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

