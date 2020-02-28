Karl Geiger wins 1,000th ski jumping World Cup event

Helsinki, March 2 (IANS) Germany’s Karl Geiger won the 1,000th ski jumping World Cup of all time in Lahti, Finland.

Geiger had posted two jumps of 122.5 and 130.0 metres in the final which took place on Sunday, scoring 266.4 points to claim his fourth World Cup title in the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Austrian jumper Stefan Kraft was second with a total of 260.5 points, while his compatriot Michael Hayboeck came third with 259.1 points for his first podium finish since 2018.

“My jumps were really, really good and it’s incredible that I could win the 1,000th World Cup competition. But winning is always special and you’re always happy about it, no matter if it’s the 1,000th or the 1,001st competition,” said Geiger.

With final four World Cup events left, Kraft now leads the overall table with 1,613 points, while Kraft is the only possible challenger in the battle of overall World Cup title, with 1,495 points to rank second.

In addition, the German ski jumpers had also dominated Saturday’s team competition with 984.1 points to top the podium, 2.3 points ahead of Slovenia and 4.8 points ahead of Austria.

