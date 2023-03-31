ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Karm ya Kaand’: Sonu Sood returns with new season of ‘MTV Roadies’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has worked across multiple film industries in India, is returning to the youth adventure television show ‘MTV Roadies season 19’. The makers of the show dropped the show promo on Friday.

Sonu was recently seen in Amritsar gearing up for the next season of the show.

Kickstarting the season’s audition announcement, the video shows him prepping with some sugarcane juice for a journey that promises to be replete with ‘Kaand’, referring to the teaser launch, and logo reveal of the show’s latest season – ‘Karm ya Kaand’.

Excited about the upcoming season, Sonu said, “‘MTV Roadies’ has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I’m thrilled to be back with a new season of ‘MTV Roadies’. It’s going to be a thrilling and twisted ride of entertainment, courage, and adventure – I can tell you that”.

The actor also mentioned some mysterious additions to the upcoming season. Earlier, Sonu replaced Rannvijay Singha as the show’s host after the latter’s stint of 17 long years as the ‘Singh Is King’ actor took over the reins as the show host back in 2022.

With the theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its on-ground auditions.

20230331-115205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sree Leela to play female lead in ‘BoyapatiRAPO’

    Pradeep Duhan: Everyone gets ‘bi-curious’ in life at some stage

    Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi dies in Mumbai

    Raj & DK collaborate with Netflix for crime-thriller ‘Guns & Gulaabs’