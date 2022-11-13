SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

‘Karma’: Shami trolls Akhtar after England outclass Pakistan in final

Legendary Pakistani seamer Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed after the Babar Azam-led side failed in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England on Sunday.

England were crowned the champions after they clinched a 5-wicket win, successfully chasing down a 138-run total in 19 overs.

Following the defeat, Akhtar posted a heartbroken emoji on Twitter. To this, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opted to take a sly dig at the former Pakistan pacer.

“Sorry brother. It’s called Karma,” Shami wrote. His response has now become the talk of the town on the microblogging site.

It will be interesting to see how Akhtar responds to it.

