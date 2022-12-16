INDIALIFESTYLESPORTSTENNIS

Karman Kaur Thandi wins the ‘Most Stylish Sportsperson’ Award at IFA 2022

NewsWire
0
0

India’s No. 1 women’s singles tennis player — Karman Kaur Thandi — won the ‘Most Stylish Sportsperson’ Award at the India Fashion Awards (IFA) 2022.

Karman, who trains at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy, was selected as the winner by a jury comprising fashion heavyweights and celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Raghavendra Rathore, Nikhil Kamath, Shalini Passi, Maneka Gandhi, Ambika Pillai, Kunal Rawal, Carol Gracias, Tarun Khiwal, Ravi Jaipuria, Sanjay Nigam and Vagish Pathak, at a gala event hosted in Delhi NCR.

“I thank the jury for choosing me for this honour. While my focus has always been tennis, it feels great to be recognised for my personal style by some of the best names in Indian fashion. My style reflects who I am – a woman, an Indian and a global athlete,” said Karman dressed in an elegant flowing silver ensemble.

This was the third edition of the India Fashion Awards that celebrate innovators in the fashion industry. Ace fashion designers, Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons including Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, Anaita Shroff, Rocky Star, Vipul Goel, Vijender Singh and Aparna Bahl graced the occasion.

The 24-year-old Karman became India’s No. 1 women’s singles tennis player in October this year, displacing long-standing resident Ankita Raina.

The year 2022 has been a great one for the Indian tennis player. She shocked France”s Chloe Paquet in the first round of the WTA Chennai Open 2022 in September.

20221216-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flood warning issued in Kerala, K’taka and TN

    Delhi govt slaps notice on NBCC for not following anti-dust guidelines

    Denied permission to hold convention in Kupwara: JKPC

    Populist schemes may not financially empower people of Bihar