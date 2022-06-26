India’s Karman Kaur Thandi lifted the coveted trophy of the ITF women’s 25K Tournament here, beating Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in a marathon summit clash that lasted three hours, here on Sunday.

In the first set, Karman showed great resolve to come back from 2-4 down and reeled off four games in a row to take the set at 6-4. Sofia, who reached the girls’ singles final at the Australian Open 2022, fought back and levelled the match as she won the second set 2-6.

Karman was at her dominant best in the third set, breaking her opponent’s serve in the fourth game to make it 3-1 and closed out the match by winning three straight games. With this victory, the 24-year-old has won her second career ITF singles title — the first coming in Hong Kong in 2018.

Sharing her thoughts on the victory, she said, “It’s a special feeling to win this tournament, especially this being just my third one after returning from injury. After the final point, my mind immediately flashed back to the roller-coaster ride we have had over the last few months. I would like to thank everyone who supported me — Adi (Aditya Sachdeva) sir, my physio Diksha, my family, my entire team and especially RoundGlass for putting their trust in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Young Indian woman tennis player Karman has recently joined RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh where she will be training under Aditya Sachdeva. With a ranking of 497, Karman is India’s third highest-ranked women’s singles player behind Ankita Raina (362) and Rutuja Bhosale (452).

Aditya Sachdeva, Technical Director, RoundGlass Tennis Academy, stated, “On behalf of everyone at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy, I would like to congratulate Karman on the fantastic victory. She displayed excellent skill and tenacity over the course of the tournament, and her performance will certainly inspire the youth to take up the sport for their wholistic wellbeing. We are confident that she will continue to build on this success.”

20220626-190202