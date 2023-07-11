INDIA

Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar among worst hit by flooding: Hooda

Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party’s state President Chaudhary Udaibhan announced that they will visit flood-affected areas of the state on Wednesday.

After heavy rains, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kaithal and areas up to Panchkula have been worst hit due to water logging.

Many villages and cities have been inundated due to overflowing of rivers and breach of dams at many places, Hooda said in a statement.

Roads, lanes, houses and shops have been submerged, he said, adding that no preparation was made by the government to deal with rain and water-logging as a precautionary measure and people continue to suffer as the government’s response has been inadequate, considering the scale of the problem.

Hooda has appealed to the state government to seek maximum help from the Union government for relief work and ensuring that water-logged areas are cleared at the earliest.

He said that maximum help of the NDRF and the Indian Army should be taken so that the loss of life and property could be prevented.

Along with this, he has also demanded the government to give proper compensation after assessing the loss caused to the people.

Hooda has called upon the Congress workers to become active in the flood-affected areas and help the people in need. Along with this, he also appealed to the public to take precautions and the people should step out of their homes out only when necessary.

