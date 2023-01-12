The authorities have ordered evacuation of residents of Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag to safer places as panic gripped the people after many houses developed cracks.

The latest crisis comes close to the heels of subsidence of land in Joshimath that affected hundreds of houses, shops and other establishments.

Apart from Bahuguna Nagar, several houses in the Upper Bazar ward of the town are also at risk.

A team of district administration had inspected the affected areas in the town on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Surendra Dev said that the administration had inspected the areas earlier also and had identified 27 unsafe buildings.

Along with this, a geological survey and major remediation plan were recommended.

A team of IIT Roorkee has surveyed the areas twice.

Meanwhile, the military personnel in Joshimath were shifted to safer places after some houses in the army camp area developed cracks.

Besides, the weather is also posing a challenge as rainfall has been reported from Joshimath and the surrounding areas.

Also, the demolition of houses and two hotels — marked unsafe after cracks had developed — started on Thursday.

The two hotels — Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View, apart from developing cracks, have tilted backwards.

