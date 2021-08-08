Karnataka on Sunday announced a Rs 10 lakh award for former national javelin coach Kashinath Naik, who was also one of the trainers of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Naik, a former national javelin throw athlete and coach, hails from Bengle village in Sirsi taluk in the state’s Uttara Kannada district.

Karnataka Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister, K.C. Narayana Gowda said that Naik, who trained Chopra and paved the way for the latter to win the gold at the Olympics and make the nation proud, is himself is an achiever, having won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Naik, who was coach of the national team between 2013 to 2018, had trained Chopra between 2015 to 2017 at the Indian Army facility at Patiala.

“In view of this achievement, I am announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to Naik which is, in a way, to show our gratitude,” the minister said in a statement.

Gowda also stated that the state government would also honour all Indian Olympic medallists.

