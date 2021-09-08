Karnataka attracted the country’s maximum share of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the April-June quarter, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Wednesday.

“Karnataka attracted Rs 62,085 crore investments in the April-June fiscal and became a top recipient with 48 per cent share of total FDI in India.

“Our state had attracted Rs 30,746 crore FDI in 2019-20 and stood at the third spot and in 2020-21, we maintained the third spot by attracting Rs 56,884 crore,” he said.

Lauding the Karnataka Udyoga Mitra (single window agency for investments) for emerging as the country’s top Investment Promotion Agency, Nirani said its ranking was a matter of pride for the state.

He said the agency’s role was crucial in ensuring an investor-friendly atmosphere.

“Udyoga Mitra scored full points in winning investment projects, facilitating investment projects, aftercare, and managing website. Its role in providing clear information to investors like opportunities, procedures and necessary facilities was very crucial. We have removed hurdles for investors by easing many policies and provided necessary assistance to start industries,” Nirani added.

Briefing on the government’s reforms to help industrialists, the minister said the government is aiming to score 100 points on all the parameters in the coming days.

–IANS

