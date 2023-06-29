Infighting continued in BJP’s Karnataka unit with senior party leader M.P. Renukacharya saying on Thursday that BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel should have resigned following the defeat in the Assembly elections, taking moral responsibility.

Talking to reporters here, Renukacharya said that Kateel spoke about his resignation recently, then he took back his statement.

“What is your (Kateel’s) intention? You have toured the state four or five times, has the party benefited by any means? Were you able to convert votes for the BJP?

“I have never spoken about the BJP. The party is like a mother to me. But, inevitably, we need to speak about a few unfortunate things. I do not want to insult someone. I don’t fear anyone. Online meeting was conducted two days before the elections. Those who are not able to win a gram panchayat election guided us,” he claimed.

To a query from a media person on whether he is targeting national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh, Renukacharya maintained that he does not want to take names at this phase but will talk about it at an appropriate time.

He attacked his own party leadership over the treatment meted out to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

“If Yediyurappa was allowed to continue as the CM, the BJP would not have lost the elections. Was Yediyurappa so unfit to continue in his position?” he questioned.

“Yediyurappa brought BJP to power by moving around on bicycle and scooter. People were let loose to speak against him during his tenure as CM to bring him down. After all, why did you bring him down from the position? You need his face to seek votes, to enjoy the power you need him and once the party comes to power, you don’t need him,” he said.

“You have finished former ministers K.S. Eshwarappa, former CM Jagadish Shettar. Basavaraj Bommai was the CM for name’s sake. His hands were tied. The people who were not able to win gram panchayat elections were brought and Yediyurappa, Bommai, and Shettar were made to salute them,” he maintained.

Asked whom he is talking about, Renukacharya asked if party’s Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief is a superhero?

“Who is this Annamalai? Bommai was made to obey his orders. Bommai got salutes from him when he was a police officer. The attitude of the party leaders was the reason for BJP’s defeat. The party and leaders must work together in cohesion. The party office was built for this reason. But, some have used the office for conspiracy and finish off leadership who are opposed to certain leaders, he said.

“After the defeat in the Assembly elections, Yediyurappa and his son (B.Y.) Vijayendra called and spoke to me. The state President did not bother to speak to me once. The party office was turned into a corporate office by a few persons,” Renukacharya said.

Sources claimed that Renukacharya’s attacks were targeted towards Santhosh.

Party national General Secretary C.T. Ravi and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha targeted Yediyurappa and Bommai over adjustment politics and subsequently Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had asked Simha not to issue public statements over internal party matters.

With Yediyurappa camp coming forward questioning the leadership, the party has a tough job now to contain the situation and bring the much needed momentum for itself.

