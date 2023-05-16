The BJP is in the process of introspection following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections and as a first follow-up action, has decided to shunt out state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, according to sources.

The party had backed Kateel throughout his stint and even former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and senior leaders had to kneel down before him. The party did not give any opportunity for Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra to overshadow Kateel.

The results of Assembly elections have turned the tables on him and the high command is totally upset with him for not being able to assess the situation, sources said.

Though the BJP is putting a brave face at the outset, it is facing an existential crisis in the state. After Yediyurappa, there is no face to project as a mass leader who could appeal to all regions of the state. The Congress aggressively captured the Lingayat, Dalit and OBC vote bank and it is preparing ground for the Lok Sabha elections, sources said.

The results have shown that Vokkaligas are with Shivakumar, OBC, minorities and Dalits are with Siddaramaiah, and Lingayats have shifted to Congress with the party’s outreach to the community.

The BJP is looking for tonic and for momentum. As a first step towards rejuvenation, the party has decided to appoint a new face to BJP, who could appeal to the masses.

Union Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that the high command will decide on the Leader of the Opposition and also appoint a new state President of the party.

He maintained that the term of Kateel has ended. Due to elections, the high command had not removed him. Now, the new candidate will be appointed, he said.

The decision on the Leader of Opposition would be taken in the Legislature Party meeting. Before that a national leader of the party would also come here, Joshi stated.

