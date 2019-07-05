Karnataka BJP urges Governor to seek trust vote in Assembly

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) A delegation of Karnataka BJP on Wednesday urged Governor Vajubhai Vala to direct Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar to conduct floor test as the Congress-JD-S coalition government ‘lost’ majority after 14 rebel legislators resigned.

‘We have petitioned the Governor to direct the Speaker to hold a floor test in the Assembly on Friday when the monsoon session begins as the coalition government lost majority and its Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue anymore,’ BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

–IANS

