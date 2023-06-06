INDIA

Karnataka BJP’s internal strife comes out in open ahead of LS polls

Following its humiliating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP is all set to revamp its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the prospect of dropping several sitting MPs has created heartburn.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress, buoyed by the success, is looking to wrest more than 20 seats out of 28 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Sources in the BJP says that the party is looking forward to credible fresh faces from the party cadres and from government services. Amid strong rumours that most of the sitting MPs may not even be considered for tickets, Bengaluru North MP and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda has urged the party high command to issue clarification in this regard.

A total of 13 MPs have approached Sadananda Gowda and he has raised his voice for them, pulling up the party and leaders for remaining tight-lipped and warning that the development will send the wrong signal to the people of the state.

Sadananda Gowda stated on Tuesday that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless.

“A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale and fortitude of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage,” he added.

“There is still a year’s time for Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. I don’t know who is behind this. The rumors are spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won’t be given tickets,” he maintained.

Sadananda Gowda maintained that introspection should take place regarding the defeat but there are no souls who would make an attempt to introspect.

Sources in BJP maintained that including Sadananda Gowda, Mangala Angadi, MP from Belagavi, who gave a statement that Jagadish Shettar would win in elections against the BJP candidate would not be considered. G.M. Siddeshwara, MP from Davanagere is also likely to miss a Lok Sabha ticket.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the Assembly elections. However, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the experiment of giving tickets to new faces has backfired for the party. The party think tank is disturbed with the state Assembly results and till date not able to make a decision on the Leader of the Opposition.

