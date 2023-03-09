INDIA

Karnataka bribe for tender scam: Accused BJP MLA appears before Lokayukta

Karnataka “bribe for tender” scam prime accused and BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa appeared before the Lokayukta investigation officer here on Thursday.

Virupakshappa, who was given a deadline of 48 hours by the Karnataka High Court to present himself to the investigating agency, appeared before the investigation officer Anthony John.

Lokayukta sources said that John has already begun the investigation and was questioning the MLA regarding the case.

The MLA’s son and government official Prashanth Madal was caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe at his office and arrested. In the following raids, the Lokayukta sleuths have found Rs 8 crore at offices and residences of the accused.

It was alleged that Madal was receiving money on behalf of his father Virupakshappa, who was the Chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), public sector enterprise.

The money was allegedly paid towards allotment of a tender for procurement of raw materials. The Karnataka High Court had granted interim bail to the BJP MLA.

The celebrations following granting of bail to the BJP MLA raised debate and became national news.

