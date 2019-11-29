Karnataka bypoll: Contesting defectors get flak on social media

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (IANS) Even as the voting in the Karnataka bye-elections was underway, several voters took to the social media in assailing the defected candidates.

A picture of the disqualified and defected MLAs standing in a single file is making rounds on Twitter.

Analysing the fate of several candidates who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent past and contested the elections, was a twitterati Ashok Upadhyay.

He said: “19 of the 35 MLAs who Joined the BJP in Maharashtra lost. About 10 Haryana MLAs who joined the BJP weeks before the elections lost. What will be the fate of 13 defectors in #KarnatakaByElection?”

Another public spirited individual who identified himself as IndianHardyBoy on twitter said: “Please ensure that the 13 MLAs (defectors contesting today) who shifted loyalties to the BJP lose their deposits.

A voter campaigned for None of the Above (NOTA), tweeting: “Dear Karnataka voters, if you don’t like this unwanted forceful election, just hit NOTA button on EVMs.”

Shreyas Banthapad, cynically tweeted: “Dear people of Karnataka, please don’t waste precious time of the day voting. Regardless of who wins, there will be no planning, bad roads, poor response to farmers for many years. Instead focus on work, family and friends.”

Another voter, Shital Ajit, exposed money power in the bye-elections by tweeting her domestic help’s grouse for missing out on receiving money from the Congress party to vote in its favour.

Ajit tweeted: “Ha ha Congress men distributed Rs 1,000 per person for casting vote, ironically my house help is unhappy because she doesn’t have a voter identity card, whereas all her family members got the cash, show your voter identity and get paid @INCIndia.”

Several voters also took to the social media proclaiming that they exercised their franchise with pictures and reflections.

Meanwhile, an electronic voting machine (EVM) has been changed in Athani constituency due to a technical snag.

The election commission also made arrangements to help senior citizens vote in the bypolls.

