Karnataka celebrates Sankranti with pomp, gaiety

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (IANS) People across Karnataka on Wednesday celebrated Sankranti festival with pomp and gaiety.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yeddiyurappa wished ‘Happy Sankranti’ to all the people in the state.

As part of the festivities, many women set up makeshift stoves using bricks and fire wood at Sudham Nagar to cook sweet pongal under a triangular canopy arrangement of three long sugar canes over white rangoli patterns.

The women cooked the festival delicacy in a line of makeshift stoves.

Many prominent personalities performed cow worship, including Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar and Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The cows were adorned with bells, colourful threads, beads, shells and fine fabrics.

As an integral part of Sankranti celebrations, many people and children engaged in kite flying.

