Karnataka CM misses Governor’s deadline for floor test in Assembly

Bengaluru, July 19 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday missed the 1.30 p.m. deadline given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove majority in the state legislative Assembly here.

“The Chief Minister has failed to prove majority by 1.30 p.m. on Friday as asked by the Governor,” Opposition BJP leader B.S. Yeddurappa told Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar in the House and pressed for conducting floor test on the confidence motion that Kumaraswamy moved on Thursday.

However, the Speaker ruled out floor test before the discussion on the confidence motion was completed.

–IANS

