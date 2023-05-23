INDIA

Karnataka CM orders ‘ruthless action’ against provocative social media posts

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday gave clear-cut instructions to the state police to initiate “ruthless action” against provocative posts on social media in the state.

Chairing the meeting of top police officers at Vidhana Soudha, he underlined that they should be more careful about maintaining peace and co-existence in the society. “Ruthless action must be initiated against those who disturb the peace and co-existence in the society. The police must also prevent the menace of drugs,” Siddaramaiah reiterated.

He also asked the police to look into finding solutions to traffic problems in Bengaluru and reining cyber crimes in the state.

“The people have elected the government for a change with hope and the officers must respond to the problems of the people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah asked senior officers to visit the police stations and conduct inspections. The people who come to lodge complaints should not be treated as accused persons and police officers should behave cordially with them. Their woes would be addressed, he said.

“Our government will not tolerate goondagiri, unofficial club activities and drug mafia in the state. If these are encouraged, strict action would be initiated against the officers. We will compliment good workers and if there is dereliction of duty, we will initiate action without any hesitation,” he warned.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, cabinet ministers K.J. George, K.H. Muniyappa, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan, M.B. Patil, and Satish Jarkiholi were also present.

20230523-172404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed, four injured in scuffle over girlfriend in Delhi

    Beautician killed in car crash in Hyderabad

    AP Budget session begins, guv says welfare delivery not impacted

    Mumbai-based firm booked for bank fraud