Karnataka Covid tally cross 4.75-lakh cases

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS) With 7,576 fresh cases on Tuesday, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally touched 4,75,265, including 98,536 active cases, while 3,69,29 were discharged till date, with 7,406 during the last 24 hours.

“With 97 patients succumbing to the virus, the state’s death toll increased to 7,481 since the pandemic broke on March 8,” said the state health bulletin.

In Bengaluru Urban, 3,084 new cases were registered, taking its overall tally to 1,76,712, including 39,681 active cases, while 1,34,576 were discharged, with 3,889 during the day.

The death toll in the city rose to 2,514 till date, with 41 in the last 24 hours.

Among the districts across the southern state, 405 new cases were reported from Davangere, followed by Dakshina Kannada 316, Mysuru 312, Hassan 291, Chikkamgaluru 262 and Belagavi 249.

Discharges among the districts were 486 from Ballari, followed by Mysuru 476, Mandya 360, Dakshina Kannada 322, Koppal 235 and Davangere 226.

Of the 794 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 263 are in Bengaluru Urban, 102 in Hassan and 67 in Dharwad.

