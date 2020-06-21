Karnataka Covid tally crosses 9K mark with 453 new cases

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) Covid-19 tally crossed the 9,000-mark, with 453 new positive cases recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

“With 453 new cases, the Covid tally across the state shot up to 9,150, with 3,391 active after the number of discharged increased to 5,618, including 225 during the last 24 hours,” the state health department official said here.

The virus also claimed 5 more lives, taking the state’s toll to 137 till date.

Of 5 deaths, 4 were men and a woman, with Bengaluru accounting for 3, including a woman and Bidar 2.

“Of the active cases, 77 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the designated hospitals across the state,” said the official in a statement.

Of the 12,872 new samples tested, 11,988 were negative and 453 positive.

Of the 453 fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 196, Ballari 40 and Kalaburagi and Vijayaura 39 each.

Of the 225 discharged during the day, 58 were from Bidar, 34 in Raichur, 26 in Dakshina Kannada and 17 in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru continues to have the highest number of active cases in the southern state at 796 after 411 were discharged so far.

Kalaburagi has 491 active cases, followed by Yadigir 366 and Ballari 330.

–IANS

fb/skp/