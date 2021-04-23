The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced that it will operate 48 services of Vayu Vajra AC Volvo buses connecting the airport to the city both on Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers travelling between the Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA) and Bengaluru, in both directions, are likely to not be affected much due to the weekend curfew scheduled to be in place from 6 p.m. on Fridays to 9 a.m. on Mondays for the next two weeks.

According to the statement, the BMTC will operate 500 essential ordinary services during the weekend-curfew for the benefit of employees working in permitted industries and government offices.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that it will operate buses only based on need during the weekend curfew.

“Karnataka has imposed curfew in the state during the weekends i.e. from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m. to contain the spread of Covid. During this period, KSRTC buses will be operated based on traffic density and need only,” an official statement added.

KSRTC and BMTC have also appealed to passengers to compulsorily follow Covid guidelines while travelling in their buses. Earlier, BMRCL had announced that no metro trains will be operated during weekends as per the restrictions announced by the state government in a bid to mitigate Covid spread.

