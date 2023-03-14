INDIA

Karnataka DGP 'nalayak', should be arrested, says Shivakumar

Congress’ Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday demanded arrest of the state DGP Praveen Sood for allowing erection of an entrance in the name of Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda, two historical figures who, as per Hindu activists, had killed erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

During the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Praveen Sood has allowed distortion of history by allowing an entrance to be named after Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda. A case should be lodged against him and he has to be arrested,” Shivakumar said.

“This DGP is a nalayak (useless). He had heeded the demands of the government. Immediately, a case should be registered against him. The Election Commission should transfer him to a different place. He was there in the post for three years. Why is he still there?” he asked.

Addressing reporters before attending the Convention of Tigala community members, Shivakumar stated he thought the DGP was impartial and a good man. “But he is working as a stooge of the BJP party. How can he allow such an entrance?” he said.

“BJP is always trying to distort history from the beginning. They have not spared Kuvempu, Basavanna, Narayana Guru, Ambedkar, Balagangadhanatha swamiji and Shivakumar swamiji. Now, they have taken up the names of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Where is their history? Their names have been created and BJP is hatching a conspiracy to betray the Vokkaliga community,” he added.

“Their (Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda) names have been created and the Vokkaliga community has been insulted. I don’t want to discuss now about Srirangapatna and Sringeri, where there is a different history,” he said, accusing the BJP of “sowing seeds of poison between communities before election”.

“Who asked them to erect the entrance gate in the name of Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda? Are there any documents to prove their existence?.

“If the Congress takes up an agitation, they will lodge 25 cases against us. Why isn’t the case lodged against those who erected the entrance in their name? Let our government come to power. The legal action will be initiated against whoever worked as the puppets in the hands of BJP in the legal framework,” he warned.

