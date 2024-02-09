Friday, February 9, 2024

Karnataka doctor fired for pre-wedding photoshoot in operating room

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
34

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday terminated a doctor from service, who got his pre-wedding photo-shoot done inside an operation theatre at the government hospital in Chitradurga district.

Rao said, “Government hospitals are meant for serving the public, not for personal engagements. I will not tolerate such indiscipline.”

“All doctors, staff and contract employees will have to discharge their duties as per the guidelines. I have already directed the concerned doctors and authorities not to misuse the premises of government hospitals,” Rao added.

Abhishek, a doctor attached to the Bharamasagara Government Hospital, had recently got his pre-wedding photo shoot done inside the operation theatre of the hospital.

The photos went viral on social media, drawing flak from the public.

One photo shows Abhishek performing surgery on a patient, while his fiance is standing in front of him and helping him out.

He had taken charge as a health officer at the hospital one month ago.

Previous article
Mauris nursed old enmity with slain SS-UBT leader Ghosalkar
Next article
India’s foreign exchange reserves jump by $5.7bn

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 