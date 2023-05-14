INDIA

Karnataka drubbing: AIADMK to dictate terms to BJP in TN

Even as the BJP is yet to come to terms with the defeat in Karnataka, the AIADMK, which is a partner of the saffron party in Tamil Nadu, will now dictate terms in the alliance.

Added to the BJP’s discomfort is the fact that the party’s Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai was the joint in-charge of Karnataka and this has given the AIADMK another point of leverage against the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

The AIADMK is buoyed up by the fact that in the 2021 Assembly elections, the party garnered 75 seats, 10 higher than the tally the BJP secured in Karnataka and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) is certain to demand his pound of flesh during the seat sharing for the 2024 elections.

The AIADMK under EPS was on the verge of exit from the alliance with the BJP as the grassroots workers and middle level workers were clamouring for snapping of alliance with the BJP. The party cadres were reporting that the relationship with the BJP has led to the party losing its minority base.

With the 2024 elections round the corner and the BJP losing its only South Indian citadel, the BJP will have to accept the truce offered by the AIADMK.

The arrogance of the Tamil Nadu BJP state president, K. Annamalai and his covert statements against the AIADMK has led to a distancing of the BJP and the AIADMK cadres.

