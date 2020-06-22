Karnataka Dy CM calls for Japanese investments

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan has called for Japanese investments in the state in healthcare, semiconductors and others during a meeting with that country’s diplomats on Monday.

“In Karnataka there is availability of expert medical doctors and skilled health workers. This makes the state very attractive for investment in healthcare sector,” said Ashwathnarayan.

He said the healthcare industry grew by 35-45 per cent in the previous year.

The deputy chief minister expressed hope that more Japanese health and pharmaceutical companies will invest in India.

According to Ashwathnarayan, there is also potential in Karnataka to invest in the semiconductor industries as there are many incentives.

He said that a new era will begin between the southern state and Japan.

“Already Japan has made huge investments in the State. I hope it would increase by 100 fold in the coming days,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan met with Shingo Miyamoto, Minister, Embassy of Japan, Ryoji Furui, Councilor and others.

