INDIA

Karnataka elections: Celebrations at Congress HQ in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

With the Congress crossing the magic number ‘113’ and leading on 118 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party workers started celebrating at 24 Akbar road, the party head office.

Bursting crackers, distributing sweets and carrying Congress flags, scores of workers, including several leaders were seen at the party headquarters celebrating the election result trends.

Congress also tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song ‘Unstoppable’ by Sia playing in the background.

“I’m unstoppable. I’m a Porsche with no brakes. I’m invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I’m so powerful. I don’t need batteries to play. I’m so confident. Yeah, I’m unstoppable today,” the lyrics of the song were played in the video.

As per latest the Election Commission of India (at 11.24 a.m.), the Congress was leading in 118 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday.

As per the Election Commission, Congress’ vote share is currently at 43.1 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 per cent.

20230513-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    European Space Agency’s antennas to track India’s Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1

    From hero to anti-hero: The fictional transformation of Vladimir Putin (IANS...

    Jackie Shroff, Remo D’Souza make a pitch for a garbage-free planet

    Mega event at MP’s Kuno National Park, PM Modi to release...