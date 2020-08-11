Karnataka, Emory varsity to set up immunology centre in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Recognising the importance of immunology at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is terrorizing the world, Karnataka government has announced that it will set up an immunology and vaccine research centre in the city in collaboration with renown Emory University from the USA, said a minister on Tuesday.

“Keeping in mind the importance of immunology in the future, the state is very keen to establish an immunology and vaccine research centre in the city in collaboration with the Emory University,” said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Narayan held a webinar with Rafi Ahmmad, director of Emory Vaccine Center and discussed the importance of immunology, which is critical to address vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research and others.

“The results of researches done now in the field of immunology will be the solution to problems of coming days. Hence, investments done in this area are going to fetch fruitful results,” told Ahmmad to Narayan in the webinar.

The Emory professional explained that the entire world is pondering about immunology and effective vaccine at this juncture.

According to Narayan, the state government is very keen on finding novel coronavirus diagnostic tests and is looking at the larger benefits of setting the vaccine centre.

“The state has a very robust ecosystem suitable for research and innovation. It needs to be focused on research in the development of vaccines, clinical trials, and translation of research studies to the benefit of the larger society,” he said.

He highlighted that Bengaluru houses up to 20 institutes of national eminence which are being engaged in vaccine development activities.

“All these will be integrated and the government is ready to support through policy implementation. The rigid restrictions which were in place earlier with regard to clinical trials are now being relaxed,” pointed out Narayan.

Ahmmad said Emory Vaccine Center has developed highly specified and sensitive rapid test for Covid-19 which was adopted by hospitals in Atlanta, Georgia state, USA, where the university is located.

The Emory professional said the university is also engaged in plasma therapy, human molecular antibodies developments and other areas.

“There is a scope for academic collaboration between Karnataka and Emory Center. In the current situation, this can be achieved through an online platform. This will facilitate the exchange of knowledge between students of Karnataka and the Center,” Ahmmad said.

Particularly, the collaboration is also expected to benefit students of doctoral studies.

“Immunology is the primary focus field of the Center. Specifically, cancer immune therapy is the area that is being concentrated,” said Ahmmad.

Vishal Rao, a doctor from HealthCare Global (HCG) hospital spearheading plasma therapy for coronavirus in Bengaluru has also attended the virtual meeting.

Emory Vaccine Center is from the Emory University, which conducts fundamental and clinical research for the development of vaccines against diseases of global concern.

Located in Druid Hills neighbourhood of Atlanta, Emory University is a top ranked private university. It was established in 1836.

–IANS

sth/rs/