In the wake of Karnataka registering more number of recoveries, the state government on Friday decided to further relax Covid curbs by allowing marriage functions in marriage halls, hotels, resorts and function halls, from June 28 but capped number of guests to only 40.

In a circular, the government also said those organising marriages would have to obtain prior permission from the local authorities concerned.

“The officer concerned will be issuing 40 passes per marriage function by name,” said the circular.

People with passes would only be allowed to attend the marriage function and passes are not be transferable, it added.

–IANS

nbh/vd