Karnataka government office visitors to be screened

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Karnataka government will start thermal screening all visitors to select government offices and courts from Tuesday, aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

“It has been decided to extend the screening of the staff and people coming to the public offices by using thermal scanner at each entry point of public offices stationed at door frame metal tester,” said state Health and Family Welfare Service Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey in an official statement.

Offices and court complexes identified for screening include Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru and its Benches in Gulbarga and Dharwad, Vikasa Soudha, M.S. Building, Legislatures Homes and City Civil Courts.

“The screening at the places will begin in all earnestness from March 17 and will continue till further written orders,” said the statement.

All visitors coming to these offices and buildings will be subjected to thermal screening between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. everyday.

